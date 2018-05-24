ON AIR
Harvey Weinstein expected to turn himself in tomorrow

A day that many women thought would never come may have finally arrived. 

May 24, 2018

The disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities in New York tomorrow morning. This follows the Manhattan District Attorney's office doing an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual assault. As for what a possible trial could look like, there are still a lot of questions surrounding statute of limitations and who would be allowed to testify. As we saw with the two Cosby trials, a guilty verdict only arrived once more women were allowed to testify, and at that point the #MeToo movement had taken off. Any jury member today is going to have some awareness of the movement and the way the culture is changing.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

