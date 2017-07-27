ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

HBO hit with backlash following announcement of 'Confederate'

The show that created some of the most conversation at this summer's gather of the Television Critics Association is one that doesn't even exist yet. The announcement alone of a new HBO show where the South won the Civil War and slavery is still legal set off a firestorm.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 27, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The announcement that the next project for the Game of Thrones showrunners will be an alternate history drama called Confederate was met with quite a bit of resistance. At the Television Critics gathering this week, HBO programming president Casey Bloys admitted that it was a mistake to announce the show via a press release. Some critics say you can't fully judge a show until it's made, but others are convinced this is such a questionable premise that there's no way it can be good -- especially coming from two white men. Other showrunners are upset that the Confederate news overshadowed everything else at TCA, including new shows that are actually about to premiere.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE