HBO hit with backlash following announcement of 'Confederate'

The announcement that the next project for the Game of Thrones showrunners will be an alternate history drama called Confederate was met with quite a bit of resistance. At the Television Critics gathering this week, HBO programming president Casey Bloys admitted that it was a mistake to announce the show via a press release. Some critics say you can't fully judge a show until it's made, but others are convinced this is such a questionable premise that there's no way it can be good -- especially coming from two white men. Other showrunners are upset that the Confederate news overshadowed everything else at TCA, including new shows that are actually about to premiere.

