Hollywood grapples with the advent of Trump

Robert Iger's decision not to attend a White House forum for business leaders is a subset of something happening in corporate America at large. There's been mounting pressure for CEOs to speak out in regards to Trump's recent executive order banning refugees from certain countries. There's been activism on the part of several Silicon Valley CEOs, but it's been largely quiet on the Hollywood front, one notable exception -- James and Lachlan Murdoch -- who have spoken out against the immigration ban, despite their father's ties to Trump. The travel restrictions are also proving problematic for the upcoming television pilot season, when actors fly in from around the world hoping to get cast on a show.

