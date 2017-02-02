ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

Hollywood grapples with the advent of Trump

Disney chief Robert Iger will not attend a White House forum planned for this week. The gathering is a meeting of CEOs and business leaders, and Iger was one of the only entertainment executives slated to appear at the end.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 02, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Robert Iger's decision not to attend a White House forum for business leaders is a subset of something happening in corporate America at large. There's been mounting pressure for CEOs to speak out in regards to Trump's recent executive order banning refugees from certain countries. There's been activism on the part of several Silicon Valley CEOs, but it's been largely quiet on the Hollywood front, one notable exception -- James and Lachlan Murdoch -- who have spoken out against the immigration ban, despite their father's ties to Trump. The travel restrictions are also proving problematic for the upcoming television pilot season, when actors fly in from around the world hoping to get cast on a show.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE