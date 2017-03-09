ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

Hollywood in a state of disarray

This week on the Hollywood Breakdown, we talk about an actual Hollywood breakdown. Two of the major film studios are leaderless at the moment, and the list of people who could possibly step up is a very short one.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 09, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

There's a crisis at the film studios. Both Sony and Paramount lack CEOs at the moment. Jim Gianopulos, formerly of Fox, is rumored to be possibly taking the Paramount job, but he's also been rumored to be the first choice for several other top executive jobs in the industry. We're seeing an upending of the hierarchy where the people who might have been the next executive class in Hollywood are taking jobs at places like Netflix instead of seeking out more traditional studio roles. There's also a furthering of the divide between have and have-nots in the industry. Disney is clearly winning at the moment, with most other studios limping far behind.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE