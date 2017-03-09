Hollywood in a state of disarray

There's a crisis at the film studios. Both Sony and Paramount lack CEOs at the moment. Jim Gianopulos, formerly of Fox, is rumored to be possibly taking the Paramount job, but he's also been rumored to be the first choice for several other top executive jobs in the industry. We're seeing an upending of the hierarchy where the people who might have been the next executive class in Hollywood are taking jobs at places like Netflix instead of seeking out more traditional studio roles. There's also a furthering of the divide between have and have-nots in the industry. Disney is clearly winning at the moment, with most other studios limping far behind.

Producers:

Kaitlin Parker

