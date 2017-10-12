After the avalanche of stories about Harvey Weinstein, there are now a whole new group of questions. The Weinstein Company can change its name, but can it survive? Was Bob Weinstein, Harvey's brother, the person who leaked the memo? Will there be a criminal prosecution? In addition to all those, there are a lot of questions surrounding NBC News, and why it didn't publish Ronan Farrow's story, especially once he had women on the record and the audio recording of Weinstein from a NYPD sting. NBC is also the network that sat on the tape of Donald Trump and Billy Bush on the Access Hollywood bus. The Washington Post broke that story.
Hollywood reels as the Harvey Weinstein saga continues
After the stories in the New York Times and the New Yorker, more and more women continue to come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein, who has since been fired by his own company.
