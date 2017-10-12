Hollywood reels as the Harvey Weinstein saga continues

After the avalanche of stories about Harvey Weinstein, there are now a whole new group of questions. The Weinstein Company can change its name, but can it survive? Was Bob Weinstein, Harvey's brother, the person who leaked the memo? Will there be a criminal prosecution? In addition to all those, there are a lot of questions surrounding NBC News, and why it didn't publish Ronan Farrow's story, especially once he had women on the record and the audio recording of Weinstein from a NYPD sting. NBC is also the network that sat on the tape of Donald Trump and Billy Bush on the Access Hollywood bus. The Washington Post broke that story.