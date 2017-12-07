Depending on who you ask, the deal could be worth $40-60 billion. That would include 20th Century Fox, Hulu, Sky, FX and NatGeo all going to Disney. Murdoch would keeps sports and Fox News. As everyone is trying to get bigger, this would be a boon to Disney as they try and launch a standalone streaming service. But it would be bad for independent cinema--Fox Searchlight is one of the few indie arms left at a major studio and it's unclear whether Disney would maintain it. A merger would also be rough for animators -- there are few animation jobs left in Hollywood, and there'd be no need to hang on to any of the animators at Fox when Disney already has a robust animation studio.
How Disney buying Fox could reshape business in Hollywood
Fox may be on the block, with Rupert Murdoch looking to sell some of his major assets -- including the film studio -- to Disney.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
