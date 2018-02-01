Heading into Super Bowl weekend, Fox has made a big deal with the NFL. While most of the company is in the process of being sold off to Disney, the Murdochs will retain Fox News and Fox broadcasting network. They won't own the production studio that currently makes shows for Fox and other networks, so it looks like the strategy for new Fox will be to fill it with news and sports. The $3 billion deal gets Fox most Thursday night NFL games for the next five years. Thursday night games are known to be the weakest in the NFL, but football is one of the few things viewers reliably watch live any more.
In new NFL deal, Fox is betting on Thursday night football
Fox has paid more than $3 billion to broadcast 11 Thursday night NFL games a year, for the next five years. The deal is a peak at the broadcast network's future strategy in the wake of the Disney deal.
