ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

In new NFL deal, Fox is betting on Thursday night football

Fox has paid more than $3 billion to broadcast 11 Thursday night NFL games a year, for the next five years. The deal is a peak at the broadcast network's future strategy in the wake of the Disney deal.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 01, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Heading into Super Bowl weekend, Fox has made a big deal with the NFL. While most of the company is in the process of being sold off to Disney, the Murdochs will retain Fox News and Fox broadcasting network. They won't own the production studio that currently makes shows for Fox and other networks, so it looks like the strategy for new Fox will be to fill it with news and sports. The $3 billion deal gets Fox most Thursday night NFL games for the next five years. Thursday night games are known to be the weakest in the NFL, but football is one of the few things viewers reliably watch live any more.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Hollywood Breakdown

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Will Rep. Issa’s district go blue and help flip the House?
For The Curious Blog

Will Rep. Issa’s district go blue and help flip the House? Southern California is emerging as a midterm battleground in flipping the House from red to blue. There are at least seven districts held by vulnerable Republicans that the Democratic Congressional… Read More

Feb 01, 2018

State of the Union: Video and NPR’s fact-check
For The Curious Blog

State of the Union: Video and NPR’s fact-check Watch President Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address and read NPR’s annotated, fact-checked transcript. Read More

Jan 30, 2018

2018 State of the Union: Democratic Party response
For The Curious Blog

2018 State of the Union: Democratic Party response Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III, seen as a rising political star with a famous last name, will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union. In announcing… Read More

Jan 30, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed