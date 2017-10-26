NBC News' Mark Halperin has said he'll be stepping away after accusations against him surfaced from him time at ABC. And HBO said its dropping an upcoming project Halperin was involved in. Scores of women shared horrible stories about director James Toback with the LA Times recently. Also this week we learned Bill O'Reilly paid $32 million in one single settlement case -- an amount that raising a lot of eyebrows. James Murdoch has said he didn't know about the amount of the settlement before renewing O'Reilly's contract, but it seems a little strange that he wouldn't have knowledge of a settlement involving one of Fox's most popular anchors.
In the Weinstein aftermath, more accusers come forward
The accusations involve not just Hollywood, but fashion and media as well.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
