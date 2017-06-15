Is Megyn Kelly's show the right place for an Alex Jones interview?

An upcoming episode of Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, will feature an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones believes extreme fringe theories like that the Sandy Hook shooting was staged. He also talks to President Trump, so he is perhaps a person worth interviewing, but is Kelly's show the right place for it? Her interview with Vladimir Putin was largely criticized as soft, and now people are wondering if she's really the person to take a tough, investigative look at Jones. JP Morgan has already pulled ads from the show.

