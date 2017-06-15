ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

Is Megyn Kelly's show the right place for an Alex Jones interview?

Controversy swirls around the upcoming airing of Megyn Kelly's interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The marketing of the episode has been problematic -- including a picture of the two of them smiling together in a car.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 15, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

An upcoming episode of Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, will feature an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones believes extreme fringe theories like that the Sandy Hook shooting was staged. He also talks to President Trump, so he is perhaps a person worth interviewing, but is Kelly's show the right place for it? Her interview with Vladimir Putin was largely criticized as soft, and now people are wondering if she's really the person to take a tough, investigative look at Jones. JP Morgan has already pulled ads from the show.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE