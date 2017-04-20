ON AIR
It's official, Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News

When Bill O'Reilly left for vacation after revelations of payouts related to sexual harassment allegations caused advertisers to flee his show, the big question was whether he'd come back to host The O'Reilly Factor. Now we know the answer is no.

Apr 20, 2017

With Bill O'Reilly officially kicked off the network (he'll likely be paid up to $25 million when he goes), we could be witnessing what Fox News looks like under the control of James and Lachlan Murdoch, rather than their father Rupert. O'Reilly's show brought in a huge amount of money to the network, so the younger Murdochs do seem to be making a statement that the kind of behavior he was accused of is not acceptable in their workplace. Though allegations of assault had followed O'Reilly for years, so some say this action comes too late.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

