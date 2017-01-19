Jerry Seinfeld jumps to Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld's new deal means episodes of his show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will move from Crackle, Sony's streaming service, over to Netflix, which will also be the home for new episodes. He'll also do two stand-up specials for the streaming giant. HBO used to be the go-to place for big-name comedians to air their specials, but Netflix, in its quest for media domination, has seriously encroached on that space, including recent deals with Amy Schumer and Chris Rock.

