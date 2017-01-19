ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

Jerry Seinfeld jumps to Netflix

The comedian is leaving his long-time TV home at Sony to go to Netflix, in a deal that's been rumored to be massively expensive.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 19, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Jerry Seinfeld's new deal means episodes of his show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will move from Crackle, Sony's streaming service, over to Netflix, which will also be the home for new episodes. He'll also do two stand-up specials for the streaming giant. HBO used to be the go-to place for big-name comedians to air their specials, but Netflix, in its quest for media domination, has seriously encroached on that space, including recent deals with Amy Schumer and Chris Rock.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE