'Justice League' is here, but not poised for greatness

Warner Bros' DC Comics movies now stand in starker contrast than ever to Disney's Marvel movies. The third Thor movie did very well, and Thor wasn't even one of the main Marvel characters. The upcoming Justice League features the best of the best of DC characters, and it looks like it won't do as well as Thor. Making Justice League wasn't easy -- director Zack Snyder left partway through due to a family emergency and Joss Whedon took over. Critics say the resulting film looks like a mishmash of two different styles. In addition, Rotten Tomatoes delayed their release of the movie's score as a part of their new Facebook reveal strategy, but it sure looked like Warner Bros was trying to delay the score as long as possible. At tape time, it sat at a not great 40 percent fresh.