HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

Keeping the #MeToo movement going

Women in Hollywood are organizing under the banner of a group called Time's Up in hopes of keeping the momentum of the #MeToo movement going.

Jan 04, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Part of their plan involves creating a legal defense for women in other industries outside of Hollywood who are also experiencing sexual harassment, but don't have such a prominent platform. Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy also has a group that's being chaired by Anita Hill. And showrunner Shonda Rhimes is pushing a movement called 50/50 by 2020 in hopes of creating true gender parity in the industry. 

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

