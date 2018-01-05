Keeping the #MeToo movement going
Women in Hollywood are organizing under the banner of a group called Time's Up in hopes of keeping the momentum of the #MeToo movement going.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From Hollywood Breakdown
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Map: California’s recreational marijuana dispensaries Where can you buy recreational pot in California? The Cannifornian made this map. Remember, you have to be at least 21 to buy recreational marijuana. If you’re looking for medicinal… Read More
Can you tell if someone is too stoned to drive? When it comes to alcohol, there are tests to determine whether a driver gets a DUI. If your blood alcohol level is .08 or above, you cannot be on the… Read More