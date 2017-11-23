Latest in sexual harassment fallout: Charlie Rose & John Lasseter

Broadcast icon Charlie Rose is out of a job after the Washington Post published an account with eight women alleging Rose sexually harassed them. Three more women have since come forward and said Rose harassed them while he was at CBS News. And the Hollywood Reporter broke the story about Pixar's John Lasseter's questionable behavior around the office. He's now on a six-month sabbatical. The Lasseter allegations are particularly stunning because he is such a huge player in Hollywood and is known for his family-friendly films. Disney will likely try to find any way possible to eventually bring him back. In the coming days and weeks, we're going to start to really see people questioning who knew what, when?