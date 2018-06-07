ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

Looking ahead to the AT&T-Time Warner merger decision

A decision is expected on June 12 as to whether AT&T will be allowed to buy Time Warner. The Justice Department sued to blocked the merger, supposedly on the basis of antitrust laws, but many speculate more political motivations because Trump is no fan of CNN, which is owned by Time Warner.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 07, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

If the judge rules in favor of AT&T--and many people think he will--the decision will set off a wave of continued consolidation in Hollywood. In the face of digital giants like Amazon, Apple and Netflix, more traditional media companies are having to get bigger or die. That leaves a lot of people wondering about the future of their jobs and if the positions will even exist in the future. Then there's the additional question of if the jobs go away, where will people go?

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Hollywood Breakdown

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Election Day: What to watch as the results come in
For The Curious Blog

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in There are 53 congressional races. Another 101 open seats in the California Legislature. Add to that heated statewide contests for offices that you’re familiar with (governor, attorney general) and a… Read More

Jun 05, 2018

Robert Kennedy and California’s Farm Labor Movement
For The Curious Blog

Robert Kennedy and California’s Farm Labor Movement ﻿ In the 1960s, Latino and Filipino farmworkers in California’s Central Valley were struggling to unionize in a battle for better pay and labor conditions. More fundamentally, they were fighting… Read More

Jun 04, 2018

Where to vote in the June 5 California Primary
For The Curious Blog

Where to vote in the June 5 California Primary Get your personalized ballot information before you vote. Then got to the polls! Read More

Jun 04, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed