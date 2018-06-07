If the judge rules in favor of AT&T--and many people think he will--the decision will set off a wave of continued consolidation in Hollywood. In the face of digital giants like Amazon, Apple and Netflix, more traditional media companies are having to get bigger or die. That leaves a lot of people wondering about the future of their jobs and if the positions will even exist in the future. Then there's the additional question of if the jobs go away, where will people go?
Looking ahead to the AT&T-Time Warner merger decision
A decision is expected on June 12 as to whether AT&T will be allowed to buy Time Warner. The Justice Department sued to blocked the merger, supposedly on the basis of antitrust laws, but many speculate more political motivations because Trump is no fan of CNN, which is owned by Time Warner.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
