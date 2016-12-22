Looking back at the year in late night

The latter half of 2015 saw the retirement of two late night icons -- David Letterman and Jon Stewart -- and this year we've seen their replacements come into their own. Both Stephen Colbert on CBS' Late Show and Trevor Noah on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, initially had some struggles connecting with viewers, but a year out, both hosts seem more comfortable in their new hosting roles. On NBC, Seth Meyers has quietly become the go-to guy for smart, in-depth looks at issues in his "Closer Look" segments, as well as delivering several memorable opening monologues related to this year's election. On TBS, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee has received strong reviews for her strong comedic voice and thoughtful segments -- the main complaint being that her show only airs once a week.

