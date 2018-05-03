ON AIR
More allegations of improper conduct by Charlie Rose

A follow-up investigation by The Washington Post found an additional 27 women who say Rose harassed them.

May 03, 2018

The Charlie Rose situation is not a good look for CBS, especially now that it's become apparent that people in upper management knew or should have know about Rose's behavior. But CBS is not the only news outlet with problems. NBC is now doing an internal investigation about Tom Brokaw, in addition to the one they already had going about Matt Lauer. So far these internal investigations have not led to meaningful results or information, partly because they refuse to talk to outside witnesses. It makes you wonder why they don't turn the investigation over to an external firm. 

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

