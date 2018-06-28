NBC News asked Abrams for more and more documentation, some from more than 20 years ago, which Abrams provided. She also taped a sit down interview with Joy Reid, but the segment never aired. This comes after NBC News sat on the Access Hollywood Tape and also did not go forward with Ronan Farrow's story about Harvey Weinstein. Both stories were broken other places.
NBC News misses another sexual misconduct story
In the midst of the #MeToo mvement, Sil Lai Abrams was ready to go on the record with sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons and A.J. Calloway. She took the story to Joy Reid at MSNBC, but the network dragged its feet for months, before ultimately killing the story.
FROM THIS EPISODE
More:
Russell Simmons, an 'Extra' Host and NBC News: A Sexual Assault Accuser's Story of Pain and Frustration
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From Hollywood Breakdown
Some top showrunners at Fox speaking out against Fox News In the wake of the crisis at the border, some Hollywood creatives who work in the film and TV division of Fox are calling out Fox News, based on what they believe is biased coverage of the separation of children and their parents.
Looking ahead to the AT&T-Time Warner merger decision A decision is expected on June 12 as to whether AT&T will be allowed to buy Time Warner. The Justice Department sued to blocked the merger, supposedly on the basis of antitrust laws, but many speculate more political motivations because Trump is no fan of CNN, which is owned by Time Warner.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Motel owners see altruism and opportunity in sheltering the homeless Joe Patel has a vision for using motels to stem the homelessness crisis, and he’s on a mission to make it real. Patel grew up in a motel in Mid… Read More
Does tent living offer lessons for affordable housing? By Frances Anderton and Avishay Artsy While Los Angeles officials work to build more permanent homeless housing, and shelter beds continue to fill, many are still sleeping in tents, pitched… Read More