NBC News misses another sexual misconduct story

In the midst of the #MeToo mvement, Sil Lai Abrams was ready to go on the record with sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons and A.J. Calloway. She took the story to Joy Reid at MSNBC, but the network dragged its feet for months, before ultimately killing the story.

Jun 28, 2018

NBC News asked Abrams for more and more documentation, some from more than 20 years ago, which Abrams provided. She also taped a sit down interview with Joy Reid, but the segment never aired. This comes after NBC News sat on the Access Hollywood Tape and also did not go forward with Ronan Farrow's story about Harvey Weinstein. Both stories were broken other places.

Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Kaitlin Parker

