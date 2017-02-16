New allegations emerge around Fox News harassment scandal

While the situation at Fox News over several women's allegations of sexual harassment by former chairman Roger Ailes seemed to have died down, it came roaring back to life in a New Your state court yesterday. Lawyer Judd Burstein, who is representing suspended Fox host Andrea Tantaros, claims that Fox News is now under investigation by federal prosecutors for possibly breaking SEC laws when making payments in the sexual harassment scandal. In court, Burstein also said he had evidence that Fox monitored Tantaros using electronic surveillance. This allegation has echoes of the previous Murdoch hacking scandal in the UK.

