Oscars blunder continues to resonate

By now, the basics of the mix-up that led to presenter Warren Beatty announcing the wrong best picture are well-known, but the Academy is still in the process of evaluating its relationship with accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. 

Mar 02, 2017

On Wednesday, the Academy announced it had cut ties with Martha Ruiz and Brian Cullinan, the two PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants standing on the side of the stage on Oscars night. Cullinan is the one who handed Beatty the wrong envelope, having tweeted a picture of himself with Emma Stone just moments before. The backlash has been so intense that private security has been hired to watch both accountants' houses. In an exclusive interview on the upcoming episode of The Business, Oscars producer Michael De Luca tells us about that fateful night, and what he thinks should have happened in the instant Beatty read the wrong name.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

