Reversal of fortunes at cable news and late night

In the world of late night, Stephen Colbert's Late Show is now the ratings leader in terms of overall viewers. This is a stunning turnaround in an era of a landscape that was previously dominated by Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show. It wasn't that long ago that there was talking of getting rid of Colbert, and now, he was CBS's main attraction at the network's upfront presentation last week. The host seems to have found his footing doing more political content, whereas Fallon has largely stayed out of politics. On the news side, Fox News dropped to #3 for the first time in 17 years, and MSNBC was #1 for the first time in the network's history. This comes as more Trump news continues to break and Fox News has had crazy turnover. The only on-air member of the old guard left is Sean Hannity, and he's now going on vacation...which has been what other hosts have said right before they were fired.

Producers:

Kaitlin Parker

