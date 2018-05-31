ON AIR
Sam Bee apologizes for having "crossed a line" on her show

Now there are cries from the White House for TBS to cancel her show, following ABC's cancelation of 'Roseanne' earlier this week. But are the Roseanne and Samantha Bee situations really comparable?

May 31, 2018

Roseanne Barr was canned after a racist tweet about a former Obama aide, but this follows a long history of other racist tweets, hateful tweets, and tweets spouting off conspiracy theories. Sam Bee called Ivanka Trump the c-word in the context of talking about immigration and the parents being separated from their children at the border right now. Also, 'Full Frontal' isn't a live show. Producers and other people at TBS heard the tape and let it air, so this one is not just on her. 

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

