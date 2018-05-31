Sam Bee apologizes for having "crossed a line" on her show

Roseanne Barr was canned after a racist tweet about a former Obama aide, but this follows a long history of other racist tweets, hateful tweets, and tweets spouting off conspiracy theories. Sam Bee called Ivanka Trump the c-word in the context of talking about immigration and the parents being separated from their children at the border right now. Also, 'Full Frontal' isn't a live show. Producers and other people at TBS heard the tape and let it air, so this one is not just on her.