Saudi crown prince launches charm offensive in Hollywood

'Black Panther' will be the first movie to screen in Saudi Arabia after a 35-year cinema ban. This is part of the Saudi prince's efforts of so-called reform in his country. And Hollywood sees money to be had from the very, very wealthy prince. But MbS, as he's know, is also tied up in some unsavory business, like arresting his rivals in his home country and funding the war in Yemen, which the UN recently declared the worst humanitarian crisis in the world right now.