Some top showrunners at Fox speaking out against Fox News

In the wake of the crisis at the border, some Hollywood creatives who work in the film and TV division of Fox are calling out Fox News, based on what they believe is biased coverage of the separation of children and their parents. 

Jun 21, 2018

Director Judd Apatow is encouraging more people to speak out and to boycott all Fox properties altogether. This is tricky if you work for the non-news division of Fox. Both Seth MacFarlane and Steve Levitan have issued strong statements, though both men have contracts at Fox that expire soon. What's notable at this point is people who haven't spoken out--including Ryan Murphy and Lee Daniels. While Fox News is extremely pro-Trump in their coverage lots of Fox divisions, like FX, are known for creating smart shows like 'Atlanta' and 'Better Things' that are beloved by discerning TV audiences. And of course, the upcoming merger--whether to Disney or Comcast--plays a role in all of this too because many of these showrunners soon may no longer work for Fox.

Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Kaitlin Parker

