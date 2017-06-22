'Star Wars' stunner: 'Han Solo' movie has a new director

The quirky, improvisational comedy of Chris Miller and Phil Lord is on display in their projects like The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street and the TV show Last Man on Earth. But their style was clearly not working on the set of the upcoming Han Solo movie -- a spin-off from the extremely valuable Star Wars franchise. Lord and Miller were already several months into production on Han Solo when they were fired by LucasFilm's Kathleen Kennedy. Director Rob Howard will be stepping in to replace them, but many questions remain -- from how much of the already shot film will be preserved to how credits will be handled with the Directors Guild of America

Producers:

Kaitlin Parker

