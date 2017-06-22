ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

'Star Wars' stunner: 'Han Solo' movie has a new director

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the original directors of the forthcoming Han Solo movie, were fired and replaced by director Ron Howard. This hardly every happens in Hollywood, especially because production was already well underway -- sources say they were four-fifths of the way through filming.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 22, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The quirky, improvisational comedy of Chris Miller and Phil Lord is on display in their projects like The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street and the TV show Last Man on Earth. But their style was clearly not working on the set of the upcoming Han Solo movie -- a spin-off from the extremely valuable Star Wars franchise. Lord and Miller were already several months into production on Han Solo when they were fired by LucasFilm's Kathleen Kennedy. Director Rob Howard will be stepping in to replace them, but many questions remain -- from how much of the already shot film will be preserved to how credits will be handled with the Directors Guild of America

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE