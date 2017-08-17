A motorcycle racer named Joi "SJ" Harris died on the set of Deadpool 2 this week while attempting a stunt for the film. Harris was an accomplished racer, but did not have stunt experience. Some in the stunt community are asking why she was hired in the first place, and saying that her death could have been prevented. There's speculation that Harris, who was African American, could have been hired partly because her skin tone more closely matched that of the character she was serving as a stunt double for. And for the film, she was driving a much larger and heavier motorcycle than she was used to racing. Her death follows another tragedy last month on the set of The Walking Dead where a stuntman fell to his death. In less serious news, Tom Cruise, who likes to talk about how he does his own stunts for the Mission Impossible movies, broke his ankle while filming Mission Impossible 6 in London. The injury will reportedly delay production by eight weeks -- a very expensive pause.
Stunt community asking tough questions after 2 recent deaths
A motorcycle racer named Joi "SJ" Harris died on the set of Deadpool 2 this week while attempting a stunt for the film. Harris was an accomplished racer, but did not have stunt experience. Some in the stunt community are asking why she was hired in the first place, and saying that her death could have been prevented.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Why ‘Hamilton’s’ coattails aren’t as long as they should be “Hamilton” opens tonight at The Pantages in Hollywood, however in an unusual move, only a few large media outlets will be able to attend and review the play. That is… Read More
Naked and locked out of his room, a traveler recalls an embarrassing tale Venezuela is dealing with a collapsed economy, food shortages, protestors and the military clashing in the streets. But years ago, Bob Lee and his girlfriend, Alie, spent the night in the capital,… Read More