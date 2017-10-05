ON AIR
The Harvey Weinstein bombshell story finally lands

The New York Times published an account that alleges decades of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein. Some of these stories had long been open secrets in Hollywood, but the Times was able to get people on the record. Weinstein has now taken a leave of absence from his company.

Oct 05, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Actress Ashley Judd is just one of the several people who went on the record accusing Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. Now Weinstein is trying to play the rehab card, saying he's going to work on getting better. But that's a confusing stance, since he also says he'll be suing the New York Times for making false statements.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

