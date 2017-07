President Trump has called CNN "fake news," and last week he tweeted a GIF of himself slamming a symbol of the network. His fans vociferously hate the media and journalists are decrying the potential for violence. But CNN and the president weren't always at odds. CNN gave Trump a lot of free airtime when he was a candidate. Go back even further and CNN president Jeff Zucker was head of NBC, which launched The Apprentice and made Trump the celebrity he is today.

