The wonder of 'Wonder Woman'

Warner Brother's Wonder Woman opens this weekend with giant expectations. It's the first big superhero movie to both star a woman and be directed by a woman.

Jun 01, 2017

Warner Brothers is hoping they'll be rescued at the box office by Wonder Woman this weekend. The DC superhero film starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins is shouldering massive expectations for being the first film of its kind to be directed by and star a woman. While other DC movies have faltered with critics, Wonder Woman has gotten strong reviews and may open as high as $90 or $95 million. Going into opening weekend, it's a much different, more hopeful vibe than last summer's all-female reboot of Ghostbusters, which failed to meet expectations.

Kaitlin Parker

