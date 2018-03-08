This weekend at the box office, it's Disney vs. Disney

Lots of people have high hopes and hold goodwill for Ava DuVernay's Disney movie 'A Wrinkle in Time,' which opens this weekend. But reviews have been mixed and the film is tracking to bring in around $35-$40 million at the box office. No small feat, but modest compared to 'Black Panther,' another Disney movie that's set to cross the billion dollar mark for the global box office this weekend. It's possible that Disney underestimated how big of a hit 'Black Panther' would be, and thus dated 'Wrinkle' to open to close to the comic book hit, but had they waited any longer, they'd be up against the new 'Avengers' movie. These are the type of problem you face when you're Disney, the dominate force in the film industry right now.