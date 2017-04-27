Threat of another writers' strike looms ever closer

Writers voted hugely in favor of authorizing a strike, even though many acknowledge they're taking a major risk. A strike and work stoppage would mean immediate loss of income for some TV writers, many of whom are not exactly handsomely paid to begin with and are trying to raise families. Unlike the last strike 10 years ago, studios do not seem to be stockpiling scripts in preparation, which may mean they're more confident a deal will be reached, or it could just be because the threat of a strike comes at a different time of year than it did a decade ago.

Producers:

Kaitlin Parker

