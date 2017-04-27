ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

Threat of another writers' strike looms ever closer

The members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly in favor -- 96.3% -- of authorizing a strike. Now there's a very short window of time before their current contract ends on May 1. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 27, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Writers voted hugely in favor of authorizing a strike, even though many acknowledge they're taking a major risk. A strike and work stoppage would mean immediate loss of income for some TV writers, many of whom are not exactly handsomely paid to begin with and are trying to raise families. Unlike the last strike 10 years ago, studios do not seem to be stockpiling scripts in preparation, which may mean they're more confident a deal will be reached, or it could just be because the threat of a strike comes at a different time of year than it did a decade ago.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE