ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

Weinstein fallout continues; Roy Price out at Amazon

Following stories about Harvey Weinstein in the New York Times and New Yorker, dozens of women have continued to come forward and tell their stories about sexual harassment in the industry.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 19, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

One of those people is Isa Hackett, showrunner of Man in the High Castle at Amazon, who said Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studies, harassed her in 2015. Amazon immediately suspended Price following her allegations, and this week, has officially fired him. But now people are wondering, why did Amazon wait two years to react? There's also the question of culture at Amazon, which has historically favored shows from men -- giving them one or two season deals up front -- over women, who had to go through a pilot process.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Hollywood Breakdown

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Substandard living in Santa Barbara
For The Curious Blog

Substandard living in Santa Barbara Property owner Dario Pini houses thousands of low-income tenants throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, but faces over 3,000 health and safety violations and three lawsuits by the city of… Read More

Oct 18, 2017

How to prepare for an earthquake
For The Curious Blog

How to prepare for an earthquake Thursday is California’s Great ShakeOut drill. If you haven’t gotten your earthquake kit together and made sure you have a plan, do it today! What should be in your earthquake… Read More

Oct 18, 2017

Gustavo Arellano out at OC Weekly
For The Curious Blog

Gustavo Arellano out at OC Weekly Gustavo Arellano, the editor of the O.C. Weekly and a regular contributor to KCRW, announced his resignation on Friday from the paper. Arellano says he decided to step down after… Read More

Oct 13, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed