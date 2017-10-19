One of those people is Isa Hackett, showrunner of Man in the High Castle at Amazon, who said Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studies, harassed her in 2015. Amazon immediately suspended Price following her allegations, and this week, has officially fired him. But now people are wondering, why did Amazon wait two years to react? There's also the question of culture at Amazon, which has historically favored shows from men -- giving them one or two season deals up front -- over women, who had to go through a pilot process.
Weinstein fallout continues; Roy Price out at Amazon
Following stories about Harvey Weinstein in the New York Times and New Yorker, dozens of women have continued to come forward and tell their stories about sexual harassment in the industry.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From Hollywood Breakdown
The Harvey Weinstein bombshell story finally lands The New York Times published an account that alleges decades of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein. Some of these stories had long been open secrets in Hollywood, but the Times was able to get people on the record. Weinstein has now taken a leave of absence from his company.
In her new role at NBC, Megyn Kelly tries to be something she's not The former Fox News anchor is at her best when she's doing hard-hitting, political interviews. She's tried to leave all that behind for her NBC Today show segment, but one week in, the viewers -- and her guests -- are not loving it.
When healthcare became personal, Jimmy Kimmel got political Prior to this year, Jimmy Kimmel was the last late night host you'd expect to take on a political issue. Then, he had a son who needed open heart surgery. Now, Kimmel is loudly speaking out against the newest healthcare bill.
