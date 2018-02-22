It had looked like some buyers had appeared for the embattled Weinstein Co. and that there might be a sale, but then the New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman stepped in and sued, alleging a "years-long gender-based hostile work environment, a pattern of quid pro quo sexual harassment, and routine misuse of corporate resources for unlawful ends." Right after that, the board of the company fired long-time COO David Glasser, who then fired back by suing the board. It looks like the ultimate fate of the company could be bankruptcy, though sources from both sides say there was a "productive" meeting this week that involved increasing the size of the fund that would offer funds to victims.
What will be the fate of The Weinstein Company?
The Weinstein Co. drama continues. The company was in financial trouble before the Harvey Weinstein allegations, and following the #MeToo movement, the name alone became toxic.
