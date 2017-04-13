Will there be another writers' strike?

Last time there was a writers' strike, the fight was over digital and streaming television. Now, in the age of Peak TV, it may be tempting to ask what writers are so upset about. But because episode orders are now so much shorter--10 episodes, instead of 22, for instance--many writers are making less than before because they get held on a show with relatively few episodes. They are also asking for increases in their pension and health care plan. There will be a vote for strike authorization on April 24, and if the strike goes through, the big losers right away would be late night and broadcast shows. Places with a large back catalogue like Netflix, Amazon, or even HBO might be alright for a limited period of time.

Producers:

Kaitlin Parker

