ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

Will there be another writers' strike?

Ten years after the last writers' strike, the industry is possibly looking at another one. The last strike was bitter and divisive, and there's hope that the situation can be avoided this time around, but if the strike goes through, it could start as soon as May 2.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 13, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Last time there was a writers' strike, the fight was over digital and streaming television. Now, in the age of Peak TV, it may be tempting to ask what writers are so upset about. But because episode orders are now so much shorter--10 episodes, instead of 22, for instance--many writers are making less than before because they get held on a show with relatively few episodes. They are also asking for increases in their pension and health care plan. There will be a vote for strike authorization on April 24, and if the strike goes through, the big losers right away would be late night and broadcast shows. Places with a large back catalogue like Netflix, Amazon, or even HBO might be alright for a limited period of time.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE