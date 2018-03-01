ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWNHOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

With Oscars just days away, a rare wide-open best picture race

A final Oscars Hollywood Breakdown with awards analyst Scott Feinberg, who says that while the acting categories are locked, the best picture could foreseeably go one of five contenders.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 01, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The five films Feinberg thinks could have a shot at winning best picture of 'The Shape of Water,' 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,' 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird,' and 'Dunkirk.' Each has something in its favor, but each also has some historical precedent to overcome. 'The Shape of Water' has a slight edge because director Guillermo del Toro is the far and away favorite to win best director. But winners are less predictable now than ever because the Academy has added to its ranks recently, making it a younger, more diverse voting body.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Hollywood Breakdown

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How to make sure your school is teaching your child to read
For The Curious Blog

How to make sure your school is teaching your child to read California has a serious early literacy problem — more than half of all elementary school children cannot read or write at their grade level. The state ranks 48th in the… Read More

Mar 01, 2018

Training to take down an active shooter
For The Curious Blog

Training to take down an active shooter While politicians and activists argue over gun regulations and mental health services following the shooting in Parkland, Fla., some people are deciding to take things into their own hands –… Read More

Feb 26, 2018

Facing cancer, climber David Roberts reexamines adventuring and extreme risk
For The Curious Blog

Facing cancer, climber David Roberts reexamines adventuring and extreme risk Read More

Feb 26, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed