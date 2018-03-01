With Oscars just days away, a rare wide-open best picture race

The five films Feinberg thinks could have a shot at winning best picture of 'The Shape of Water,' 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,' 'Get Out,' 'Lady Bird,' and 'Dunkirk.' Each has something in its favor, but each also has some historical precedent to overcome. 'The Shape of Water' has a slight edge because director Guillermo del Toro is the far and away favorite to win best director. But winners are less predictable now than ever because the Academy has added to its ranks recently, making it a younger, more diverse voting body.