49th District Dems fight to get out the vote

Democrats have high hopes for a “blue wave” of voters in the June 5th primary that could take hold of the Republicans’ vulnerable districts. But Democrats are also worried that with such crowded fields in some of the House races, they could be locked out of the general election because of the state’s open primary system.

Jun 01, 2018

Democrats have high hopes for a "blue wave" of voters in the June 5th primary that could take hold of the Republicans' vulnerable districts. But Democrats are also worried that with such crowded fields in some of the House races, they could be locked out of the general election because of the state's open primary system.

At the headquarters of Flip the 49th: Neighbors in Action Photo: Jenny Hamel

