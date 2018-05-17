ON AIR
A search for Santa Barbara’s oldest grapevines

You may think of Santa Barbara’s winemaking industry as relatively new, but in fact, its roots go far back. Venture into the Goleta foothills and you’ll find remnants of San Jose Winery, where the padres of Mission Santa Barbara made wine almost two centuries ago.

May 16, 2018

Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

