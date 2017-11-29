ON AIR
A slew of non-alcoholic beverages hits Santa Barbara

Boozy beverages often grab the most attention. But, from avocado tea to caffeine water, three new drinks created in Santa Barbara offer an alcohol-free alternative.

Nov 29, 2017

Boozy beverages often grab the most attention. But, from avocado tea to caffeine water, three new drinks created in Santa Barbara offer an alcohol-free alternative.

Photo courtesy Avocado Tea Company

Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

