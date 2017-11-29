A slew of non-alcoholic beverages hits Santa Barbara

Boozy beverages often grab the most attention. But, from avocado tea to caffeine water, three new drinks created in Santa Barbara offer an alcohol-free alternative.
Photo courtesy Avocado Tea Company
Boozy beverages often grab the most attention. But, from avocado tea to caffeine water, three new drinks created in Santa Barbara offer an alcohol-free alternative.
Boozy beverages often grab the most attention. But, from avocado tea to caffeine water, three new drinks created in Santa Barbara offer an alcohol-free alternative.
Photo courtesy Avocado Tea Company
Guests:
Matt Kettmann, Santa Barbara Independent / Wine Enthusiast, @mattkettmann
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
Santa Barbara Mayor-elect Cathy Murillo talks next steps Voters in the city of Santa Barbara have elected their first Latina mayor. With a 50 percent voter turnout and five candidates in the ring, City Councilwoman Cathy Murillo won with less than 7,000 votes. How will she represent the other 83,000 people in the city?