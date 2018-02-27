A step closer to housing the homeless?

Los Angeles voters approved over a billion dollars in 2016 to build permanent supportive housing for homeless people. But actually getting them into homes has been a slow process. Now the L.A. City Council is considering a proposal to allow some new homeless housing projects to bypass a step where they hold public hearings. Community response to housing for homeless people can make or break a new project.



This site may become housing for the homeless. Photo credit: Sam Blake



Produced by Sam Blake