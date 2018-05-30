ON AIR
ABC cancels Roseanne after racist Twitter tirade by actor

ABC cancelled its reboot of the show "Roseanne" after the show's biggest star went on a racist Twitter rant.

May 30, 2018

KCRW's Steve Chiotakis chats with IndieWire's Michael Schneider about ABC cancelling the reboot of "Roseanne" after the show's biggest star, Roseanne Barr, went on a racist Twitter rant.

Guests:
Michael Schneider, Indiewire / Variety, @Franklinavenue

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

