KCRW's Steve Chiotakis chats with IndieWire's Michael Schneider about ABC cancelling the reboot of "Roseanne" after the show's biggest star, Roseanne Barr, went on a racist Twitter rant.
ABC cancels Roseanne after racist Twitter tirade by actor
ABC cancelled its reboot of the show "Roseanne" after the show's biggest star went on a racist Twitter rant.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Michael Schneider, Indiewire / Variety, @Franklinavenue
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
