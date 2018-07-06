ON AIR
Animated short films from around the world, under the stars in Santa Barbara

A traveling selection of the year's best animated short films is making a stop in Santa Barbara. Curated and presented by Acme Filmworks founder, Ron Diamond, the Animation Show of Shows kicks off UCSB’s Arts & Lectures free summer film series at the Santa Barbara Courthouse.

Jul 06, 2018

Guests:
Ron Diamond, Founder of Animation Show of Shows

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Kathryn Barnes

