A traveling selection of the year's best animated short films is making a stop in Santa Barbara. Curated and presented by Acme Filmworks founder, Ron Diamond, the Animation Show of Shows kicks off UCSB’s Arts & Lectures free summer film series at the Santa Barbara Courthouse.
Animated short films from around the world, under the stars in Santa Barbara
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Ron Diamond, Founder of Animation Show of Shows
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
