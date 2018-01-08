ON AIR
Banking and cannabis

Jan 08, 2018

Businesses that grow or sell cannabis still face a challenge when it comes to handling all the money they make. Most banks are unwilling to serve an industry that is illegal in the eyes of the federal government. 

Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez

Producers:
George Lavender

