Republicans control the presidency and the Congress, but Democrats hope to change that in November. The 2018 midterm elections will be a test of Democratic enthusiasm around the country. Districts with vulnerable Republican incumbents in the House of Representatives are getting special attention from the Democratic party, and many of those are in California.
California Democrats eye the House
