ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

California Democrats eye the House

Republicans control the presidency and the Congress, but Democrats hope to change that in November. The 2018 midterm elections will be a test of Democratic enthusiasm around the country. Districts with vulnerable Republican incumbents in the House of Representatives are getting special attention from the Democratic party, and many of those are in California.

COMING SOON

Mar 14, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Republicans control the presidency and the Congress, but Democrats hope to change that in November. The 2018 midterm elections will be a test of Democratic enthusiasm around the country. Districts with vulnerable Republican incumbents in the House of Representatives are getting special attention from the Democratic party, and many of those are in California.

CREDITS

Producers:
Jenny Hamel

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed