ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

California joins 16 other states in suing Trump over family separation

State attorney general Xavier Becerra is among those suing to force the Trump White House to reunify migrant families separated at the U-S-Mexico border.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 26, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

California attorney general Xavier Becerra is among those suing the Trump White House to force officials to reunify migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. The lawsuit claims migrants have been denied due process and their right to seek asylum. At last check, some 2,300 children are being held in the country – without their parents or guardians – after crossing the nation’s southern border. 


CREDITS

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed