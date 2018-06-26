California attorney general Xavier Becerra is among those suing the Trump White House to force officials to reunify migrant families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. The lawsuit claims migrants have been denied due process and their right to seek asylum. At last check, some 2,300 children are being held in the country – without their parents or guardians – after crossing the nation’s southern border.
California joins 16 other states in suing Trump over family separation
State attorney general Xavier Becerra is among those suing to force the Trump White House to reunify migrant families separated at the U-S-Mexico border.
