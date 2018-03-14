ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Can Dems flip Orange County?

One of the biggest political stories of 2018 is the Democratic efforts to retake Congress from a Republican majority to serve as a check against Donald Trump. Orange County, a place once synonymous with rock-ribbed Republicanism, is key to that effort. 

COMING SOON

Mar 15, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

One of the biggest political stories of 2018 is the Democratic efforts to retake Congress from a Republican majority to serve as a check against Donald Trump. Orange County, a place once synonymous with rock-ribbed Republicanism, is key to that effort. 

CREDITS

Producers:
Saul Gonzalez

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed