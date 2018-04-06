ON AIR
Coming soon: Driverless cars

California's DMV is now able to issue permits to companies pursuing autonomous vehicles. 

Apr 06, 2018

California's DMV is now able to issue permits to companies pursuing autonomous vehicles. These self driving cars are driven by machines – a series of data gathering systems controlled by software to pilot a motor vehicle on the streets without a person behind the steering wheel. Of the 50 or so companies currently testing AVs in California only one applied for permission. Steve Chiotakis talks to Tod Mesirow about the development.

