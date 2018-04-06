California's DMV is now able to issue permits to companies pursuing autonomous vehicles. These self driving cars are driven by machines – a series of data gathering systems controlled by software to pilot a motor vehicle on the streets without a person behind the steering wheel. Of the 50 or so companies currently testing AVs in California only one applied for permission. Steve Chiotakis talks to Tod Mesirow about the development.
Coming soon: Driverless cars
California's DMV is now able to issue permits to companies pursuing autonomous vehicles.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
More From KCRW Features
RFK on the death of MLK Bobby Kennedy had to address a campaign crowd the night that the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was gunned down in Memphis, Tennessee. In that speech from a stage in Indianapolis, Kennedy told the audience that he empathized with what happened. He, himself, lost a brother to an assassin's bullet. And he implored the people that night to leave there with love and compassion, instead of hate and revenge.
Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. 50 years after his death Chair of African American Studies at UCLA, Marcus Anthony Hunter, talks to Chery Glaser about Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement. "There was a critical awareness especially in MLK, his legacy and his politics and mobilization, that each person needed every person. And so you can't afford to have a freedom struggle that isn't inclusive," he says.