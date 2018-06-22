Andy Wardlaw reflects on a night hike in Griffith Park and how it reinvigorated his love for Los Angeles, despite being all alone and on the lookout for coyotes.
Discovering the beauty of LA at night
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Eric Drachman
More From KCRW Features
The battle over water in Santa Barbara's high desert In California, we talk a lot about water: where it comes from, how much we need, and when it’ll dry up. In the Cuyama Valley, which sits in the high desert between Santa Barbara and Bakersfield, “drying up” isn’t just an abstract fear. Cuyama is a farming town that’s pumping its water faster than the rain replaces it. Now, the community must come together and figure out a way forward before there’s nothing left.
Reintroducing grizzly bears to coastal California Today's North American grizzly bears are mostly found in the remote mountains of Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska, but back in the 1800s, coastal California was prime grizzly country. Brown bears were some common in the coastal ranges that they were known as the “chaparral bear.” Now, a group of Californians wants to reintroduce them to the state, but not everyone’s on board.