Discovering the beauty of LA at night

Andy Wardlaw reflects on a night hike in Griffith Park and how it reinvigorated his love for Los Angeles, despite being all alone and on the lookout for coyotes.

Jun 14, 2018

Photo courtesy of Andy Wardlaw

Eric Drachman

