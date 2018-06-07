It didn't take too long for Amanda Hernandez to see beyond LA's negative stereotypes and learn to love the city.
Falling in love with LA
It didn't take too long for Amanda Hernandez to see beyond LA's negative stereotypes and learn to love the city.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Photo courtesy of Amanda Hernandez
Producers:
Eric Drachman
