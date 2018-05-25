ON AIR
Feeling at home in Dodger Stadium

Jeff Kim recalls becoming a true Angeleno while watching Chan Ho Park play with the hometown team. 

May 25, 2018

Jeff Kim recalls becoming a true Angeleno while watching Chan Ho Park play with the hometown team. 

Produced by Eric Drachman. Photo credit: Eric Drachman.

Eric Drachman

