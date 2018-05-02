ON AIR
Former Hells Angels leader speaks out in Ventura, Santa Barbara

George Christie led the Ventura chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club for more than 30 years, after founding it in 1978. Many people feared him. Some tried to kill him. And the federal government, who viewed members of the Hells Angels as criminals, wanted him behind bars. Christie now lives in Ojai, and is telling his story in a one-man show called “Outlaw.”

May 01, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

